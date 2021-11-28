eBoost (EBST) Trading 13.4% Higher This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $47.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.14 or 0.00348143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000431 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

