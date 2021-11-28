Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. Edify Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,507,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

