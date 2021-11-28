Electrify.Asia Achieves Market Capitalization of $821,435.04 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $821,435.04 and approximately $72,800.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

