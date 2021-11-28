Elite Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $92.06 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.04.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

