Elite Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after buying an additional 644,051 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,324,000 after purchasing an additional 669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $2,767,710. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.