Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 517 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. ASML comprises 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $782.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $320.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $761.26. ASML Holding has a one year low of $428.78 and a one year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.