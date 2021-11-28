Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 9.2% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $408.43 or 0.00707521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and $307.86 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00195612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00070464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,799,127 coins and its circulating supply is 19,800,023 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.