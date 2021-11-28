Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

