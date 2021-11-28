Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 106,140.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

