Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,310,000 shares, a growth of 520.5% from the October 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321,690. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 70.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 63.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

