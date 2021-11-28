Endor Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $2.79 million and $46,554.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.34 or 0.00319889 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010731 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00254118 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00015513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

