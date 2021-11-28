Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report $403.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.60 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $264.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $247.42 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 215.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,600,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

