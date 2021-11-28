EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Securities raised their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.