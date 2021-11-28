EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 69.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in EPR Properties by 29.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

