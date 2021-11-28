Equal (EQL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $452,543.25

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $452,543.25 and approximately $1,802.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Equal has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00234334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

