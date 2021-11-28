Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 65,140 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

