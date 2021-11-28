Esgen Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ESACU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Esgen Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ESACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 29th. Esgen Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ESACU opened at $10.17 on Friday. Esgen Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Esgen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esgen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.