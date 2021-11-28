Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $105.69

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.69 and last traded at $106.29, with a volume of 12218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

