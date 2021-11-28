Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.73. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 197,354 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 238.23% and a negative net margin of 713.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 18.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 268,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.