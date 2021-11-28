Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post sales of $11.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.30 million and the lowest is $11.30 million. Exagen reported sales of $12.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $47.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on XGN shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of XGN traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 22,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,439. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $178.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 105.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

