F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of F.N.B. worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

