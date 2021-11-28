Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN opened at $110.70 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,711. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.