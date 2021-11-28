Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 10.5%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price dropped 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 12,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,220,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,482,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,298 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 298,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 570,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after buying an additional 421,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

