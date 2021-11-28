Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,805,000 after buying an additional 159,534 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,667,000 after buying an additional 100,719 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,638.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 46,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,747,000.

FHLC stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85.

