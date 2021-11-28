Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 14,467 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $125,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

UNP stock opened at $239.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.27. The company has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

