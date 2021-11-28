Fifth Third Bancorp Has $211.59 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $211,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

