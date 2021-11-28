Fifth Third Bancorp Has $90.60 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,619,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

