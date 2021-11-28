Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,035,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,708 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.15 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06.

