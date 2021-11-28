Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,536 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $78,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after acquiring an additional 680,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,627,000 after acquiring an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.