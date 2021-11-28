FintruX Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,467.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $3,467.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00232591 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00086507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

