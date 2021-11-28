First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of FA traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,915. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $6,680,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Advantage during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

