First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.62 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $607.52 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $446.68 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $635.85 and its 200-day moving average is $635.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.