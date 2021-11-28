First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,417,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

