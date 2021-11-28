First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,980,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,174,000 after purchasing an additional 162,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $247.69 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

