First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,283 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 772.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 312.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after acquiring an additional 380,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after acquiring an additional 278,826 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $415.52 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.14 and a 200-day moving average of $391.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.