First Property Group (LON:FPO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

First Property Group (LON:FPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

FPO stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.81. The stock has a market cap of £37.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. First Property Group has a 1-year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

