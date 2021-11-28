First Property Group (LON:FPO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

First Property Group (LON:FPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
FPO stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.81. The stock has a market cap of £37.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. First Property Group has a 1-year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 41.50 ($0.54).
About First Property Group
