First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Shares Down 4.6%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.48. 11,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 22,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.