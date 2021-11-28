First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 1,760,466 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 664,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after buying an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,159 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.