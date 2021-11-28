First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the October 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

