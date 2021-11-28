FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $200.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV stock traded down $6.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.69. 27,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. FirstService has a one year low of $127.61 and a one year high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.71.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

