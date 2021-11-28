Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Financial Contrast

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.0% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 30.01% 26.10% 2.21% Cincinnati Bancorp 15.07% 7.15% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flagstar Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.99%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Cincinnati Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.18 $538.00 million $11.20 4.28 Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.28 $3.16 million $1.05 13.87

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cincinnati Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

