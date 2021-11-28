FLO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

