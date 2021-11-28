Flow Market Cap Hits $3.61 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.52 or 0.00021320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $99.61 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00074363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.06 or 0.07396240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.99 or 1.00270516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 313,098,660 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

