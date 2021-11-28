Flux Price Hits $1.79 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Flux has a total market capitalization of $394.78 million and approximately $12.91 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $243.35 or 0.00424097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00188109 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00097853 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,300,580 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

