FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE TPVG opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $575.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.