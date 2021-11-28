For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, an increase of 236.2% from the October 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,712,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTEG traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,593,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,024,313. For The Earth has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

For The Earth Company Profile

For the Earth Corp. engages in the selling of consumable household products. It markets non-toxic, biodegradable green products ranging from an odor elimination solution to an eco-friendly stain remover and cat litter, and an entire line of natural cleaning products and health care products. The company was founded by Nelson Grist on December 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

