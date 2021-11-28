For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

For The Earth Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTEG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, an increase of 236.2% from the October 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,712,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FTEG traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,593,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,024,313. For The Earth has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.
For The Earth Company Profile
