Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 84 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.09. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.