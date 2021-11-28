Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 863 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $191.85 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

