Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,241,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $327.39 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.14 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average of $283.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

