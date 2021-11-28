Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $327.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $120.14 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.55 and a 200-day moving average of $283.36.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock worth $6,183,594 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

